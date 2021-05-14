ENTERTAINMENT

Sonu Sood came forward to help Harbhajan Singh after Suresh Raina

A few days after helping cricketer Suresh Raina in his time of need, Sonu Sood has come forward to help another Indian cricketer. Sonu Sood rushes to his aid after the spinner Harbhajan Singh urgently needs remediesvir injection. Harbhajan sought Remedisvir through a tweet, in which Sood immediately replied, “Bhajji… will reach”.

It seems that the injection has reached Harbhajan or whatever it means. After this twit, a few hours later, the off-spinner said in response to Sood: “Thank you my brother… May God give you more power.”

Sood has been actively involved in providing oxygen cylinders, concentrators and other essential supplies as India fights its war against the deadly second wave of Kovid-19, which has affected the lives of a large number of people.

Sonu Sood also helped Neha Dhupia. They have recently ordered oxygen plants from France. In the statement, Sonu said that in view of the scarcity of oxygen in the country, many oxygen plants have been ordered. This will give solution to oxygen shortage. Everything will happen in time.

