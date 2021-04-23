ENTERTAINMENT

Sonu Sood defeated Corona virus, Kangana Ranaut tweeted this

Actor Sonu Sood, who has been known as the Messiah of the Corona period, has defeated Kovid 19. Sonu Sood has knowledgeable on social media that his corona report has come destructive. After this information got here out, the followers of the actor are very comfortable and are giving their suggestions on social media. In the meantime, Kangana Ranaut has additionally tweeted about this.

What’s Kangana’s tweet
Kangana Ranaut retweeting Sonu Sood’s tweet, wrote, ‘Sonu ji, you took the primary dose of Kovid vaccination, so you may quickly beat Corona. Maybe you wish to reward the vaccine made in India and its results, and in addition encourage individuals to do it. ‘ Together with this, Kangana additionally talked about its expire within the publish.

Sonu Sood gave data with the photograph
Sonu Sood has crushed Corona. Sonu Sood himself has given this data on social media. Sonu Sood shared an image of him, through which he’s seen sporting a masks. Together with this, Sonu Sood wrote within the caption of this photograph – Examined Kovid 19 Destructive. Please inform that on April 17, Sonu Sood had turn out to be Kovid optimistic and he had given data on social media that he had turn out to be corona contaminated.

Followers had been unhappy
Please inform that as a consequence of Sonu Sood being Kovid optimistic, his followers had been very depressed. After this, Sonu had mentioned in one other publish – See you quickly, Corona’s asshole. Please inform that inside about 6-7 days, Sonu has crushed Corona. Previous to Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal had additionally crushed Corona inside per week and within the publish he mentioned that it was as a consequence of vaccination.

