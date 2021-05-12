ENTERTAINMENT

Sonu Sood gets help from this country after China, asks for many oxygen plants

Avatar

Outbreak of corona infection in India is increasing rapidly. There are many stars in the film industry who are coming out in support of the people. The biggest problem is the sight of oxygen. There are many stars who are engaged in removing this deficiency. Sonu Sood is in the forefront in this. Sonu Sood first ordered oxygen concentrations from China to India and now he has also brought oxygen plants from France to help the countrymen. Sonu Sood issued a statement saying this.

Sonu said in a statement that in view of the problem of oxygen in the country, several oxygen plants have been ordered. This will overcome the lack of oxygen across the country. Everything will happen in time. Sonu said, “We are seeing that many people are facing a lot of problems due to lack of oxygen cylinders. These oxygen cylinders will not be delivered to similar hospitals, but will be completely filled. This will solve the problem soon. ” Moment, it is most important that things be done at the right time so that we do not lose much life.

According to reports, the plant has already been ordered and will arrive in India from France within 10-12 days. Sonu Sood’s effort is truly commendable. This time, he has taken the responsibility of providing oxygen to the needy and is following it with full responsibility. Earlier, Sonu Sood also ordered an oxygen concentrator from China.

Related Items:

Most Popular

81
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
58
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
42
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
33
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
28
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
26
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
26
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
26
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
25
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
25
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top