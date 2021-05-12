Sonu Sood gets help from this country after China, asks for many oxygen plants

Outbreak of corona infection in India is increasing rapidly. There are many stars in the film industry who are coming out in support of the people. The biggest problem is the sight of oxygen. There are many stars who are engaged in removing this deficiency. Sonu Sood is in the forefront in this. Sonu Sood first ordered oxygen concentrations from China to India and now he has also brought oxygen plants from France to help the countrymen. Sonu Sood issued a statement saying this.

Sonu said in a statement that in view of the problem of oxygen in the country, several oxygen plants have been ordered. This will overcome the lack of oxygen across the country. Everything will happen in time. Sonu said, “We are seeing that many people are facing a lot of problems due to lack of oxygen cylinders. These oxygen cylinders will not be delivered to similar hospitals, but will be completely filled. This will solve the problem soon. ” Moment, it is most important that things be done at the right time so that we do not lose much life.

According to reports, the plant has already been ordered and will arrive in India from France within 10-12 days. Sonu Sood’s effort is truly commendable. This time, he has taken the responsibility of providing oxygen to the needy and is following it with full responsibility. Earlier, Sonu Sood also ordered an oxygen concentrator from China.