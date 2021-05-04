ENTERTAINMENT

Sonu Sood Helps Airlift A COVID Patient From Jhansi To Hyderabad For Better Medical Treatment : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Actor Sonu Sood has been working towards helping people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic since the onset of the pandemic last year. Now, with the country fighting the worst of the second wave of the pandemic, citizens have been reaching out to Sood for help. He recently arranged for a critically ill COVID patient to be airlifted from Jhansi to Hyderabad after doctors at the local hospital said that treatment would not be possible in Jhansi.

The CT score of the patient, Kailash Agarwal, was a point below the highest permissible limit and the family was on the lookout for a hospital with better infrastructure and requested Sood to help them out. The actor and his team found an ICU bed with a ventilator facility in Hyderabad.

Talking to a news agency, Sood said that the challenge was to get the necessary permissions from the District Magistrates in order to get the air ambulance and get the transfer done. They had to bring the patient to Gwalior as Jhansi had no airport. Sood assured that everything came through with the help of the team and treatment is going well at Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad.

ALSO READ: Sonu Sood says the country has learned the importance of healthcare system at the cost of numerous lives

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

