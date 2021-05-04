ENTERTAINMENT

Sonu Sood is Fraud and cheater, Kangana Ranaut’s tweet from user

At present, the whole country is engulfed in the fire of Corona. There is only one cry and cry everywhere. In such a situation, the government is only helping, but in the meantime, celebs are also extending a helping hand. Sonu Sood is on the same list. However, meanwhile, a social media user trolled Sonu Sood. In fact, a social media user shared an advertisement poster of Sonu Sood on Twitter, in which he was told to be greedy fraudulent for money in the event of a disaster.

You can see social media users in their posts’ You are cheating people who are dying themselves. 10-liter oxygen concentrations do not cost 1 lakh, and you are charging 2 lakh for five liters. How do you sleep at night by committing this type of fraud? As soon as the social media user tweeted, people started liking his tweet. Till now it has been liked by around 2,500 people. At the same time, many social media users have responded by commenting.

Kangana Ranaut has also liked this post. Kangana Ranaut also followed the social media user who posted it. By the way, let us also tell you that some social media users say that Sonu Sood is a hoax but a large number of fans say that even Sonu will not know that people are selling their products in his name. Many fans also say that people themselves have to be aware that they should not be cheated in the name of Sonu Sood.

