Sonu Sood promised to deliver Remdesivir in 30 minutes, people said- Please save your life

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is a kind of celebs within the trade who’re serving to folks within the tough circumstances of Corona. Individuals are asking him for assist by social media and Sonu can be responding to the attraction of the folks and can be serving to them. In the meantime, for those who take a look at the message of individuals in search of assist from them, the very best demand for Remedesvir is being made. Everyone seems to be interesting to Sonu to rearrange this medication as quickly as attainable. Many have advised them that solely Sonu can save the lifetime of a corona affected person.

Actually, like final yr, Sonu Sood has additionally joined this yr by serving to the folks going through Corona within the nation. Throughout this time, he’s sending issues of have to the folks in search of assistance on Twitter. Amongst them, the demand for Remedesivir medication is the very best. Aside from this, Sonu Sood can be seen fulfilling many different wants from the mattress to the affected person within the hospital. Sonu has been proven to guarantee a person to ship Remedisvir in half-hour.

Relations of corona sufferers from Sonu Sood are seen asking for assist in alternative ways. One person tagged Sonu Sood and wrote, ‘Please assist me save my uncle’s life, corona has unfold in 70 p.c of his lungs’. When this person advised in regards to the want for Remedesvir, Sonu promised that within the subsequent half-hour, Remedesvir will likely be in his arms.

Aside from this, many others have additionally sought assist from Sonu Sood. One person advised that his father is a laborer and he has corona, he wants a mattress within the hospital. No assist for six days. On this, Sonu Sood said- ‘What occurs in case you are a laborer? He may have a mattress within the hospital within the subsequent quarter-hour’.

