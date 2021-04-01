Sonu Sood shares shirtless picture, body watching, flood of comments on social media – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Sonu Sood has changed the lives of millions of people with his work during the Corona period. Their work of helping others is going so well that everyone is only expecting ‘social service’ from them. But amidst those expectations, Sonu Soon has set fire on social media with her new photo. The actor has flaunted his 6 pack body after a long time. Sonu has shared his shirtless photo on social media. In that photo, the actor is seen posing on a treadmill. In the photo, all eyes are set on the strong body of the actor. In the manner in which Sonu is showing his 6 pack body, there has been a flood of comments on social media. The photo has been shared only a few hours, but it has been seen millions of times. Everyone seems to be convinced about the fitness of the actor. If someone is telling them hot, then someone is advising them not to raise the temperature.
Sonu’s fans become crazy
By the way, this style of Sonu Sood has been seen after a long time. The actor’s workout videos are constantly viral, but he is seen sharing his shirtless photos on a few occasions. But on the auspicious day that they do, it becomes their day of fans and they seem compelled to praise only. Now the actor is fond of fitness, this thing is not hidden from anyone, in such a situation, every shirtless photo of him is also considered to be a trend. It is a different matter that now in actor films, this style of theirs is seen to be less flaunting.
Is the distance from the carnivore
By the way, you may be surprised that Sonu Sood has created this strong body only through vegetarian diet. He had given up eating non-vegetarian food a long time ago. He is one of the celebs of Bollywood who have given more faith in fruits and vegetables except meat. Due to this, his magnificent body is seen to be trending more.
