ENTERTAINMENT

Sonu Sood thanked Sara Ali Khan, know the whole matter?

Avatar

Sara Ali Khan could not make a place in the hearts of people due to her acting but yes she has won the hearts of people due to her fashion and her beauty. Now recently, Sara Ali Khan has done something that fans are praising her. In fact, he has donated to Sonu Sood’s NGO today. Sonu then took to his Twitter to thank Sara Ali Khan.

You can see Sonu Sood tweeted and after seeing her tweet Sara Ali Khan started getting love from everywhere. You all must know that Sonu Sood has helped people so much in the last one year in the Corona era that people are now calling him the New Age Messiah. Till now, he is continuously helping people. Meanwhile, Ali Khan has tried to win the hearts of his fans by donating his foundation. There are many who consider Sarah a part of the nepotism gang, but Sara has won everyone’s hearts with her noble deeds.

You might know that Sara made her debut in Hindi cinema with Sushant Singh Rajput from the film Kedarnath. She was liked after the film but soon when Sara’s name came up in the case of drugs, she was disliked by fans. It is now believed that Sara Ali Khan has resorted to a clean image of Sonu to change her image.

Related Items:

Most Popular

81
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
58
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
42
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
33
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
28
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
26
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
26
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
26
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
25
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
25
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top