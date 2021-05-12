Sonu Sood thanked Sara Ali Khan, know the whole matter?

Sara Ali Khan could not make a place in the hearts of people due to her acting but yes she has won the hearts of people due to her fashion and her beauty. Now recently, Sara Ali Khan has done something that fans are praising her. In fact, he has donated to Sonu Sood’s NGO today. Sonu then took to his Twitter to thank Sara Ali Khan.

Thank you so much to my beloved Sara Ali Khan for your contribution. @soodfoundation! Very proud of you and keep up the good work. You have inspired the youth of the nation to come forward and help during these difficult times. you are a hero ????@ सरह_आली– And Sood (@SonuSood) 8 May, 2021

You can see Sonu Sood tweeted and after seeing her tweet Sara Ali Khan started getting love from everywhere. You all must know that Sonu Sood has helped people so much in the last one year in the Corona era that people are now calling him the New Age Messiah. Till now, he is continuously helping people. Meanwhile, Ali Khan has tried to win the hearts of his fans by donating his foundation. There are many who consider Sarah a part of the nepotism gang, but Sara has won everyone’s hearts with her noble deeds.

You might know that Sara made her debut in Hindi cinema with Sushant Singh Rajput from the film Kedarnath. She was liked after the film but soon when Sara’s name came up in the case of drugs, she was disliked by fans. It is now believed that Sara Ali Khan has resorted to a clean image of Sonu to change her image.