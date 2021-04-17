Sonu Sood too helpless after Corona’s record breaking cases, said- ‘Things are frightening’

Sonu Sood began being referred to as ‘Messiah’ because the lockdown final yr, though he doesn’t prefer to be referred to as that himself. He has helped hundreds of individuals on this troublesome time a lot that individuals love him in their very own method. When the Corona instances have been diminished, Sonu was concerned within the work of migrant laborers who reached house however had no work. For the previous one yr, he has been constantly serving to folks on this troublesome time of Corona, however now the velocity with which the variety of contaminated folks is growing, they’re additionally trying helpless.

Sonu Sood stated that they’re getting calls from hundreds of individuals however are usually not capable of assist everybody. They’re feeling helpless.

Can not help everybody

Sonu Sood tweeted that ‘I’ve not been capable of put my telephone down since morning. Hundreds of individuals from throughout India for hospital beds, medicines and injections. Not having the ability to present this to a lot of them. I really feel so helpless. Issues are intimidating. Please keep at house Put on a masks and defend your self from getting contaminated. ‘

Since morning I have not saved my telephone down, hundreds of calls from throughout India for HOSPITAL BEDS, MEDICINES, INJECTIONS and nonetheless not capable of present to a lot of them, I really feel so helpless.The scenario is frightening, pls keep at house ,put on masks and forestall your self from an infection.🙏 – finish sood (@SonuSood) April 16, 2021

Strive all collectively

In one other tweet, Sonu Sood writes that ‘I’m positive that collectively we are able to save the lives of many individuals. This isn’t the time in charge on anybody, however to come back ahead for a needy one that wants you. Attempt to present them with medical wants. Let’s save lives collectively. All the time current for you. ‘

All stated and performed, I’m nonetheless on it, I’m positive collectively we are able to save many extra lives.

It is time to not blame anybody however to come back ahead for a needy who wants your assist. Attempt to present medical must those who haven’t got an entry. LETS SAVE LIVES TOGETHER.All the time there for u🙏 – finish sood (@SonuSood) April 16, 2021

Seen enjoying drums

Between work, Sonu Sood additionally enlivens himself. Just lately he posted a video by which he was seen enjoying drums. He stated that ‘Contact for the marriage marriage ceremony operate’.