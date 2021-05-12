ENTERTAINMENT

Sonu Sood took help from this country after China, asked for oxygen plants

Mumbai. Friends, let me tell you that Sonu Sood, who became the Messiah for the people in the Corona period, is constantly helping everyone. According to what is being made with Sonu, he is helping people in every possible way. Friends, let me tell you that the most problem is getting to see oxygen. There are many actors who are engaged in removing this problem. Sonu Sood is at the forefront of this. Friends, Sonu Sood first asked for oxygen concentrators from India with the help of China and now he has also asked for oxygen plants from France to help the countrymen. Sonu Sood issued a statement and told about this.

For your information, tell us that in the statement, Sonu said that in view of the scarcity of oxygen in the country, many oxygen plants have been ordered. This will provide a solution to the shortage of oxygen that is spread across the country. Friends, everything will be there from time to time. Sonu said- We are seeing that many people are facing difficulties due to lack of oxygen cylinders. Friends, these oxygen cylinders will not be transported to such hospitals, but will be filled up completely. Friends, this will help solve the problem quickly. At this time it is most important that things be done at the right time so that we do not lose more lives.

Friends, tell you that if the reports are to be believed then the first plant has been ordered and it will also come to India from France within 10-12 days. Sonu Sood’s effort is truly commendable. The way he helped migrant laborers reach their places last year, this time he has taken up the responsibility of transporting oxygen to the needy and is also fulfilling it responsibly. Friends, for your information, tell us that earlier Sonu Sood had also brought oxygen concentrators from China. Many stars from the industry have come to the aid of the people. It includes stars like Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Lata Mangeshkar, Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher.

