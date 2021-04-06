LATEST

Sonu Sood warns those who cheated in his name, said – Stop the forgery or else you will have to go to jail – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Sonu Sood warns those who cheated in his name, said - Stop the forgery or else you will have to go to jail - Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Sonu Sood decided to help the troubled, poor and needy people during the Corona period last year. Since then, he has been continuously helping the needy people. Many people from all over the country often ask for help from Sonu Sood, for which the actors are ready all the time. Meanwhile, the police has arrested a man who defrauded people in the name of Sonu Sood. In fact, recently the Telangana Police arrested an accused in the case of cheating from a bank account linked to the institution of Sonu Sood. She has been identified as Chandan Pandey. Police say that after investigation, it has come to light that 60 thousand rupees were withdrawn from a bank account belonging to Sonu Sood from Chandan’s Aadhaar card. However, Chandan says that he had withdrawn this money at the behest of someone else. Instead, he got some commission.

Sonu Sood has given his response after the accused arrested in this case. Also praised Cyber ​​and Telangana Police. Not only this, Sonu Sood has warned those who cheated in his name that he should stop doing such work or else he will be put behind bars soon. Tagging the police, Sonu Sood wrote in his tweet, ‘Thank you for helping us catch the criminals who cheat the needy. I request all the fraudsters to stop their activities or else they will soon be behind bars. Stop cheating poor people. This tweet of Sonu Sood is becoming increasingly viral on social media. Many of the actor’s fans and all social media users are liking his tweet. Also giving their feedback by commenting. Significantly, during the Corona period, Sonu Sood came into the limelight for helping the needy. It was his organization’s money, which the accused person was extorting through a cheat. Police say the names of many more accused associated with the case have come to light and police from Telangana raided various districts including Sitamarhi in North Bihar.

Let us tell you that Sonu Sood often does special work for the welfare of women, children and poor people. Now he has done the work of promoting the campaign of ‘Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao’. Citing this campaign in front of the actor, there was a request for help for the future of the girls. Sonu has not only given the assurance of help by solving the problem related to the online class. Due to this problem, a voluntary organization of Uttar Pradesh, named ‘Vatsalya’ from Sonu Sood, demanded to give mobile phones to schoolgirls. This institution tweeted and wrote, ‘The future of 300 girls is now in your hands, sir. These girls could not study due to lack of mobile phones in the entire lockdown. With your help, the future of 300 families in this village of UP can change. Please help ‘. At the same time, Sonu Sood gave his reaction after reading this post of the institution. Retweeting this tweet, she wrote, ‘The online class of these girls of 300 families will not be missed from now on. Their mobiles will reach this week.

