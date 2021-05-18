ENTERTAINMENT

Sonu Sood’s big initiative, oxygen concentrator will reach your home with one call

Friends, let me tell you that there are signs of relief in the country due to the pandemonium. The second wave of corona infection is showing some degree of stagnation. Last year, when everyone was troubled by the outbreak of Kovid in India, Sonu Sood came forward to help all the needy people. They brought many migrant laborers to their homes. But friends are helping the needy people in the second wave too, but friends are constantly complaining about the shortage of beds, oxygen, injections and medicines in the hospital in the second wave.

In this difficult time, along with the government, private sector, industrialists, Bollywood celebrities are also coming forward and helping people. Sonu Sood is the biggest name in celebrations. When the needy get frustrated on every side, Sonu finally asks Sood for help. Friends, Sood also makes every effort not to break the hopes of the needy. For your information, tell us that on Sunday, Sonu Sood tweeted a video from his official twitter account stating that oxygen is on the way. Thousands of people retweet his tweet in just a few hours.

The day before, he shared a video on Twitter. Which you can see in this post. In it they can be heard saying that the oxygen concentrator is trying to deliver to your city. Most corona cases were reported in Delhi and we lost the most people in Delhi, who reached me. Friends, that’s why we are releasing a number for Delhi. If you call on that, then a person from our company will make oxygen concentrator available at your home. Sonu Sood further said that this service is absolutely free and free. Whenever your need for oxygen concentrator is fulfilled, please return it so that it can save the life of any other person. This small gift is for your city. The saying goes, ‘Whatever is needed, it is the greatest.’

