Sonu Sood’s reaction on making PM, fans will be happy to hear the answer

Mumbai. Friends, you all know that Corona virus cases are increasing rapidly in the country at the moment. In such a situation, actor Sonu Sood is trying to help people as much as possible. Sonu Sood became the Messiah during the lockdown last year by bringing thousands of migrant laborers to his home. At this time, Sonu Sood is helping everyone till the oxygen cylinder is delivered. As always, Sonu Sood took care of the people even today. When he saw a crowd of people standing under his building, he came down and gave everyone a syrup. Which you can see in this video.

Friends, let me tell you that Sonu Sood gave juice to people with his hands. During this time some paparazzi were also present. Who made their photos and videos. Sonu gave juice to paparazzi too. During the summer, Sonu gave people a little relief from the heat by making them drink syrup. Friends, during this time many people said that Somu Sood should be made the Prime Minister. To this, Sonu Sood replied, ‘Whatever is right there. I am better than the common man. I stand with you guys.

Friends, let me tell you that for the last several days, there is a matter of making Sonu Sood the next Prime Minister. Many people have asked to make Sonu Sood the Prime Minister. Friends, Rakhi Sawant is also included in these people. Sonu Sood has been helping people continuously for the past 13 months