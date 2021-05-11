ENTERTAINMENT

Sonu Sood’s reaction on making PM, fans will be happy to hear the answer

Avatar

Mumbai. Friends, you all know that Corona virus cases are increasing rapidly in the country at the moment. In such a situation, actor Sonu Sood is trying to help people as much as possible. Sonu Sood became the Messiah during the lockdown last year by bringing thousands of migrant laborers to his home. At this time, Sonu Sood is helping everyone till the oxygen cylinder is delivered. As always, Sonu Sood took care of the people even today. When he saw a crowd of people standing under his building, he came down and gave everyone a syrup. Which you can see in this video.

Friends, let me tell you that Sonu Sood gave juice to people with his hands. During this time some paparazzi were also present. Who made their photos and videos. Sonu gave juice to paparazzi too. During the summer, Sonu gave people a little relief from the heat by making them drink syrup. Friends, during this time many people said that Somu Sood should be made the Prime Minister. To this, Sonu Sood replied, ‘Whatever is right there. I am better than the common man. I stand with you guys.

Friends, let me tell you that for the last several days, there is a matter of making Sonu Sood the next Prime Minister. Many people have asked to make Sonu Sood the Prime Minister. Friends, Rakhi Sawant is also included in these people. Sonu Sood has been helping people continuously for the past 13 months

Related Items:

Most Popular

78
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
54
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
39
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
31
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
25
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
24
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
23
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
23
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
23
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
23
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top