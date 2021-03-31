Sonu Sood’s Shirtless Picture Is Literally Breaking The Internet | Hindi Movie News – Bollywood – Times Of India – Tech Kashif

As it is he is hugely popular among the masses for all the social work that he has been doing, now Sood at the End has gone ahead and somehow managed to amass more fans with his new Instagram upload. Setting some serious body goals, Sonu flaunted his super chiselled body complete with 6 pack abs. In the picture that he uploaded, the actor can be seen relaxing and lying down on a treadmill looking so fit. Many fans found themselves gushing over his picture. Friends, too, couldn’t help but leave him compliments. While one wrote, ‘Chai with those Biscuits’, referring to his abs, another joked, ‘You’re using that treadmill wrong bro.’ Good friend and filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder also teased him and wrote, ‘Im guessing u stronger than that treadmill.’ Apart from posting about fitness and his lifestyle, Sonu also keeps posting updates about his philanthropic work which he offers across the nation. Some days back, Sonu had also extended support to a village in Jhansi after a man approached him highlighting the problem of water shortage in his village, due to which the villagers were facing problems. In order to help the villagers, the 47-year-old actor started the work of getting hand pumps installed there. Speaking about it, Sood said, ‘These guys asked because there was no water, the kids in the family were really suffering. They had to walk kilometers to get the water, so we are getting handpumps installed there, so the water scarcity will totally go and the villagers are very very excited as it’s the first time that something like this has happened to them’. Sood has been in the limelight because of his philanthropic work throughout the lockdown. The actor has helped lakhs of migrants reach home. He has also been providing free education and medical facilities to young children and has been creating free employment opportunities for the needy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

