Sonu Sood’s tweet- ‘Corona ki aisi tasi, see you soon’

Corona continues to wreak havoc everywhere in the nation. In such a state of affairs, its impression on Bollywood can also be being seen. Actor Sonu Sood, who has been referred to as the Messina of the Corona period, has additionally fallen prey to Kovid. Sonu Sood himself gave this data on social media. In the meantime, Sonu has tweeted a brand new one, which is below dialogue.

‘Corona ki aisi ki tasi’

Really, Sonu Sood has tweeted a short time in the past. In his tweet, Sonu Sood wrote – ‘Corona ki aisi tasi, see you quickly’. This tweet by Sonu Sood has stunned the followers. Whereas the followers are praising Sonu’s ardour, some social media customers additionally need to ask what’s he going to do now.

That is the case of Corona.

See you all quickly – finish sood (@SonuSood) April 17, 2021

Sonu will get contaminated by Kovid

Remind that at this time (Saturday) Sonu gave the information of Kovid getting contaminated on social media. Sonu wrote in his put up, ‘Hi there pals, I need to inform you that my take a look at optimistic of Kovid 19 has come. So I’ve quarantined myself. There may be nothing to fret, quite the opposite, now I’ll have extra time than earlier than to repair your issues. Bear in mind, any downside .. I’m at all times with you. ‘

This attraction to individuals

In a tweet, Sonu Sood writes that ‘I’m positive that collectively we are able to save the lives of many individuals. This isn’t the time in charge on anybody, however to come back ahead for a needy one who wants you. Attempt to present them with medical wants. Let’s save lives collectively. All the time current for you. ‘