Sonu Tries To Commit Suicide







In the most recent episode of Ishq par Zor Nahi, we are watching that Ishqi comes to her senses and tries how she got intoxicated after drinking juice. She thinks that someone must have tempered her drink. Ahaan looks on. Sonu there also comes into her senses and find herself in a weird situation. She starts weeping. Ishqi there goes to the manager and asks to provide them with the CCTV footage. But the man refuses as it is not in his authority so, he can’t provide it. Mayank asks Ishqi to leave and assures her that he will find out that person who tempered your drink.

Mayank then sends Sonu her images and started blackmailing her. Sonu there is continuously sobbing and remincises Ahaan’s words. Sonu texts back and plead to not do this to her and asks her to meet her. Kartik comes to Ishqi and tries to trap her in his jargon. But, Ishqi says that don’t understand what you are saying and leaves from there. Raj, there is seeking for Sonu, Ahaan confirms if you and Sinu had a quarrel before.

Ahaan again goes to check CCTV footage. Mayank there is saying that Sonu isn’t replying even him also. At the same time, he is thinking of spoiling Sonu’s marriage. Rhea, there is showing dinner dates pictures to Ishqi. Meanwhile, Ahhan comes and Ishqi takes a leave from there. Rhea asked what has got into her. But Ahaan says he is looking for Sonu if she sees her somewhere. Ahaan and Ishqi again fall into an argument while finding Sonu. Ahaan is appreciating Sonu and she overhears and again burst out of tears.

Mayank there is all set to spoil Sonu’s marriage. While everyone is gathering for the Haldi ceremony, Mayank is waiting to show Sonu’s pic to everyone. Everyone gathered at the venue and Sarla asks Mayank to play the video. Raj noticed that Ahaan still not managed to find Sonu. Ishqi finds Sonu standing on the terrace while she is chasing a waiter. Sonu is trying to commit suicide while Ishqi is trying to console and convince her not to do so.

Ishqi goes to her and asks what happened? Sonu shows her pic captured last night. Ishqi is aghast seeing all this. Sonu says that Ahaan told me not to go to the party but I didn't listen to her and now my curiosity killed the cat.