Sony Gatha Navnathach New Serial Cast Plot Star Date Time Characters and all details

Sony Gatha Navnathach: Many shows are currently airing on TV channels during the Covid-19 pandemic around the world. Many people are facing many problems as a result of the pandemic and the state government has already imposed proper lockdown in their states. Now many people do not go out because of the lockdown. Some also find a way to reduce their stress by watching some movies, serials and shows. As we know, Sony Marathi is one of the most watched and popular channels on TV. The channel has brought many great shows and serials to its platform and now the channel comes with another show to viewers called “Gatha Navnathachi”.

It is a devotional show that is broadcast entirely on TV. It’s not a first for the channel that they are coming up with such devotional and spiritual shows on the channel. Since the show’s promo came out, many viewers are eagerly waiting to see the show on their screens and also eager to know some of the details of the upcoming show such as storyline, cast and concept. So scroll down to see the details of Sony Marathi Gatha Navnathanchi.

Sony Gatha Navnathachi: storyline

Well, we told you the show is a devotional show all set to hit the Sony channel. In addition, the upcoming show will be the story of Bhagwan Navnath. The show tells the story of nine saints or naths on which the Navnath Sampraday is mainly based. They all worshiped God. It is believed that Bhagwan Rishu Dattatrey was an embodiment of God Brahma, and Vishnu and was also a teacher of Shiva.

Sony Gatha Navnathachi: Cast

According to social media, the show’s promo video is out and viewers are also showing their positive reviews on the show. In addition, many talented actors will be featured on the show, but the names and details of the cast members have not been shared by the officials. While it is interesting to see, who will be on the upcoming show? So we’ll be updating the cast details shortly when it comes out officially.

Sony Gatha Navnathachi: launch date

Now the show will hit the TV screens very soon and will replace the ongoing show that is airing on Sony TV. The show is expected to start in May. The start date and time has not yet been announced by the official and when it comes out we will share it with you through this article.

