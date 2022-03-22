Sony Interactive Entertainment Acquires Jade Raymond’s Haven Studio

For the record, Sony Interactive Entertainment had already invested an undetermined sum in the new adventure of Jade Raymond last year, while ordering a first game not yet announced to this team composed mainly of veterans who knew the producer of Assassin’s Creed, Splinter Cell Blacklist and Watch Dogs at Ubisoft, Electronic Arts or Google. A year later, relations therefore go to the next level since Haven Studios will integrate the PlayStation Studios family for an indefinite amount. The operation is unusual, as it is rare for Sony Interactive Entertainment to make a marriage proposal to a studio even before it has proven itself.

“But what Haven created is so exciting to us that there was a desire to deepen that relationship. We were very impressed with how Haven is set up. It’s just easier for us to invest more deeply in the team and the game that way. This speaks to the fact that we have been very impressed with the progress Haven has made. In fact, they’re ahead in a lot of ways, including time, which happens very rarely in game development, let me tell you.“, however, justifies Hermen Hulst, boss of PlayStation studios, in an interview prepared with Games Industry.

18th member of PlayStation Studios, not counting the special case that is Bungie, Haven Studios also becomes the very first PlayStation studio located in Canada, a stronghold of video games where Jade Raymond and the other founders have already brought together more than 60 people in despite fierce competition. As for the new AAA license in preparation, we now know that it is a “game-service built on a systemic and evolving world, a world focused on freedom, thrills and fun“, knowing that PlayStation plans to release no less than 10 game-services by March 2026 with its internal studios and its partner studios.

“Haven Studios is an emerging studio with a team of exceptional talent, and we are thrilled to welcome it to PlayStation as Canada’s premier game development studio. The studio’s focus on creating an original AAA multiplayer game will not only harness the power of the PlayStation 5, but also expand on the diverse catalog of gaming experiences only found on playstation“, welcomes Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment. If the press release focuses on the PS5, it seems however that the game from Haven Studios is also intended for the PC.