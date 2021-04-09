Sony Pictures makes a deal with Netflix: Will this impact ‘Spider-Man 3’? – Film Daily

Ah, Sony Pictures. You hold the rights to Spider-Man so very tightly and are the reason we had like eight reboots within like five years to make sure they keep the rights so they don’t revert to Marvel & Disney. While every studio & their mother has a streaming service now, it looks like Sony is staying out of the streaming. Or, well, it looked like they were, but they’ve thrown their lot in with an established service.

Yesterday, it was announced that Sony Pictures & Netflix have entered a deal together for the streaming rights to the Sony Pictures library. What does that mean for Spider-Man franchise? Will this impact the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home? Here’s what you need to know about the latest deal for Sony Pictures.

The deal

Netflix & Sony Pictures Entertainment have entered an 18-month licensing deal giving Netflix an exclusive window for the studios’ theatrical releases starting in 2022. According to Deadline, the deal replaces an output arrangement with Starz that dates back to 2005. While terms have not been disclosed, Deadline writes Netflix had an offer “of $1 billion over four years”.

Given the flux that the industry is in at this time, we don’t know exactly when the exclusivity will kick in for Netflix. What has been confirmed is that dozens of top titles are confirmed to stream after their theatrical releases. Films that will kick off the deal with Morbius, Uncharted, Where the Crawdads Sing, and Bullet Train. They can also stream for franchises like Spider-Man, Venom, Jumanji, and Bad Boys.

Netflix film chief Scott Stuber said, “Sony Pictures is a great partner and we are thrilled to expand our relationship through this forward-thinking agreement. This not only allows us to bring their impressive slate of beloved film franchises and new IP to Netflix in the U.S., but it also establishes a new source of first run films for Netflix movie lovers worldwide.”

Keith Le Goy, Sony’s president of worldwide distribution said, “At Sony Pictures, we produce some of the biggest blockbusters and the most creative, original films in the industry. This exciting agreement further demonstrates the importance of that content to our distribution partners as they grow their audiences and deliver the very best in entertainment.”

What about MCU Spider-Man?

The MCU Spider-Man is owned by Sony, but the release date for it is set in 2021. This means that it will not fall the deal with Netflix. Sony, however, hasn’t given rights to any MCU Spider-Man film to stream on Disney+, so who knows where that leaves us. We certainly don’t. The relationship with Spider-Man between Disney and Sony Pictures is. . .

Considering that Tom Holland had to get drunk and beg them to talk to each other like a kid in the middle of their parents’ messy divorce. So, you know, we can speculate about the MCU Spider-Man, but that’s pretty much all we can do: speculate. At the very least, we know that Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will see its sequel end up on the streaming service.

Yes, please. All of that chaotic energy in our life, we love that movie so much. More of Miles, Gwen, and Peter B, please & thanks. Either way, we have no idea what’s going to happen with MCU, but there are other Spidey’s out there that we can watch & enjoy so at least there’s that. When that’s coming out again? That art style was really cool, right?

—

What do you think about the Netflix & Sony Pictures streaming deal? Do you think we’ll see another Spider-Man reboot but make it Netflix? Sound off in the comments and let us know your thoughts below!