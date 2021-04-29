Sony Superstar Singer 2 Registration Process Audition Details Start Date Time & Judges

Sony Entertainment Television is back with a bang and is all set to launch their new show which is going to be the second season of the highly anticipated show “Superstar Singer season 2”, the show is going to be exclusive for all of the kids as it is going to be a talent show for all the of the kids around the country and the season 2 has been made possible because of the big success of the previous season and it seems like this season is also going to be amazing. In the article we are going to update you about all of the information which is required for the auditions and the updates for the registration will be done on Sony TV.

The age span for the show will be 2 years to 15 years old, the show is going to be about finding the best lot of singers from the country and are going to be placed in a competitive competition as it will have a concept of eviction.

SONY SUPERSTAR SINGER SEASON 2 ONLINE REGISTRATION

It’ll require you to visit the official website of Sony Liv which is www.sonyliv.com or you can just visit the Sony Liv app.

then you need to click on the Superstar Singer Registration.

then the app is going to ask you for the personal details related to you like your name, address, email id, contact detail, etc.

after you are done with providing them with the information then you’ll have to upload a video which is going to be your audition video.

after submitting the video, you need to agree to all the terms and conditions after which you need to click on submit.

After which the makers will give you a call if you video is shortlisted after which you will be called for the auditions respectively.

Auditions are going to be held in the major cities only so people need to travel for the auditions and also the respective candidates need to show up on the designated time.

The information about the auditions which is going to include venue, date, time, etc will be updated on the official website after they confirm it.

SOME IMPORTANT DETAILS YOU NEED TO KNOW