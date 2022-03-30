Sony unveils new Playstation Plus service with Xtra and Plus options » EFTM

Sony has announced the expansion of the PlayStation Plus subscription service overnight to create a new service combining its online and game streaming services.

The expanded Playstation Plus service, launching in June, will include three tiers: Playstation Plus Essential, Playstation Plus Extra and Playstation Plus Premium (or Deluxe in some markets), with each tier including benefits from the lower tiers.

The basic service, Playstation Plus Essential tier is the same service that you have been using till now. The price won’t change and will still include your online multiplayer access, discount, cloud saves and 2 free games every month – including next month’s Hood: Outlaws & Legends, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini…