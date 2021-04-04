ENTERTAINMENT

Sony Xperia 1 III Full Specifications Price Features Comparison Variant & Colours

Sony Xperia 1 III

Famous Japanese mobile phone brand, Sony, is all set to launch its brand new smartphone “SonyXperia 1 III” at 1:00 PM (IST)/3:30 AM (EST) on 14th April 2021. This time the company has added and also upgraded some new features on the phone, keeping in mind the changing demand of the market and also at the same time tried to satisfy the demand of their dear customers. The key highlights of this phone are that this brand smartphone, powered by Snapdragon 888 Soc Processor, while the other new feature of the phone is that it will come with the periscope zoom lens, and on the other hand, the design of the phone is slim and sleek and looks absolutely classy. We will provide every detail regarding the phone, specification, price and availability of the phone, so stay tuned with us.

Sony Xperia 1 III: Specification

The smartphone will come with a 5.5-inch display full HD plus with a screen resolution of 1644*3840 pixels. It will also come with a 48+8+5+2 megapixel rear quad-camera setup with a 16-megapixel front camera along with a periscope zoom lens inbuilt in it along with other features like face recognition, HDR mode and Autofocus and others. The phone will be powered by Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm processor and will operate on the Android V11 operating system.

The phone will come with a storage capacity of 8GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage which is further expandable using a microSD card and contain dual nano sim slots. The phone has features like a fingerprint sensor, proximity sensor and  Light sensor and has a moderate battery capacity. While it is also rumoured that this smartphone will support all 5G as well as 4G LTE network and has a screen refresh rate of  120Hz and also will have Wi-fi, Bluetooth v5.2, USB and GPS connectivity and will have a 3.5mm audio jack for connecting earphones.

Sony Xperia 1 III: Price and Availability

So, far no official announcement has been made regarding the price and availability of the phone, but it has been said that the phone will be quite affordable. Other details regarding the price of the phone will be known to us, only after its launching which is happening on 14th April 2021 at 1:00 PM (IST). Sony Xperia 1 III, might be available on the official website of Sony Xperia and after the launching, we will get to know, on what other platforms this may be available. The company also have not said anything regarding in which countries, will this phone be available, So we have to wait till the launching date. We will keep you updated till then, follow our page.

