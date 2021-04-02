ENTERTAINMENT

SonyLIV Project 9191 Release Date, Web Series Trailer, Story and Cast

SonyLIV Project 9191 Release Date

Sony LIV is coming up with another show which is called Project 9191. Well, people are hyping over this because Sony LIV has some remarkable content. It is the OTT platform that has Scam 1992 (okay stop playing its theme song on your mind), College Romance season 2, Girls Hostel Season 2, Avrodh, Undekhi and many other well-loved shows. Check what is the upcoming SonyLiv Project 9191 release date, story and cast.

In this article, we will be talking about the upcoming series Project 9191. So, check out the article below to know about the plot of the show. Also, know more information like the release date, Project 9191 cast and promo video of Sony LIV Project 9191.

Project 9191 Plot

The plot of Project 9191 is about a team of cops with their head DCP Amit Sinha. The team is painstakingly focused on arresting the criminal way before the crime happens. With the help of small clues, we would see the amazing skills and intellect of the officers that would let him tackle even the big problems from all over the city.

The trailer of the show really did increase its hype among the audience. Now the audience is waiting for the curious, intriguing and spicy series with utmost eagerness. You can watch the trailer on youtube or Sony LIV website. To watch the show, you have to sign up for the premium membership of Sony LIV. The subscription plans are mention in the official website of Sony LIV and also, on the Sony LIV app.

The cast of project 9191

The show has some talented actors in the pivotal role which does justice to its presentation. Project 9191 stars Satyajit Sharma, Vaibhav Tatwaadi, Manini Mishra, Trishna Mukherjee, Nidhi Duggar in the main roles. Other than that, it also has Abhishekh Khan, Manini De, Jagat Rawat and many others as the cast of the show.
Project 9191 release date

SonyLIV Project 9191 Release Date

The show will release on 26th March 2021 on the app and the website for the subscripted members. The audio is available in Hindi so you can have full desi feels.

