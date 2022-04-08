SonyLIV show’s nostalgia-centred escape route now feels tiresome, redundant-Entertainment News , Firstpost

Gullak’s third season attempts to embody the larger-than-life messaging of its episodic epiphanies but it has evidently run out of nostalgia trips to travel back to.

Language: No.

There aren’t many shows in the OTT space that romanticise middle-class jugglery the way Sony Liv’s Gullak does. The Mishras find happiness and conflict in the little things, rarely unpeeling layers of the socio-political oppression that makes living, adjacent to the bottom line, so difficult in this country. Gullak has found a way of somewhat fetishising the lack of privilege and it says something about its episode length anecdotal inquiries into middle-class shenanigans that it manages to somehow still keep cynicism at bay. It’s as if…