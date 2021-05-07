Sooji Dhokla Recipe: If you want to work quickly, then eat semolina dhokla

The semolina dhokla is very soft and spongy. You can prepare it easily and take it in the morning or evening breakfast. Know the recipe

material : One cup semolina, one cup yogurt, half teaspoon ginger paste, one teaspoon eno, salt as per taste, one teaspoon sugar, two teaspoons oil, one teaspoon mustard, one teaspoon sesame seeds, 12-15 curry leaves, three green Chilli.

Make like this

First of all whisk the curd well and finely chop ginger paste and green chili into it. If you want, you can whisk it by adding it to the mixer. Now add semolina to this curd and mix it well. Prepare batter like idli batter. If thick, you can mix a little water. After this, keep the batter for about 10 minutes.

After ten minutes, place about three to four cups of water in a big pot to heat it and keep a stand in it. Now to make Dhokla, take a vessel that can be kept comfortably in a container containing hot water. Grease the pot with oil on the inside. Now mix sugar and salt in the batter and after mixing add eno fruit salt and beat it lightly. As soon as you start seeing bubbles, immediately put it in a smooth pot. Now check the water vessel. If the water has started to boil, then place the batter vessel on the stand and let it cook on the medium flame for about 20 minutes.

After 20 minutes, check it with a knife. Try to make the knife inside the batter, if the batter sticks, then let it cook a little more and if the knife comes out clean, it means the dhokla is cooked. Now turn off the gas and let it cool down. After cooling, apply the knife on the sides of the pot and reverse the pot on a plate and take out the dhokla.

Now take a small pan and put two spoons of oil in it and let it heat up. After getting hot, add mustard seeds, curry leaves, sesame seeds and long chopped chillies. Turn off the flame and put the tempering on the dhokla with a spoon. After this, cut the dhokla as per your choice and serve it with chutney.