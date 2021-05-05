ENTERTAINMENT

Sooji Rasgulla Tips: Learn how to make semolina rasgulla

Today, we are going to tell you the semolina rasgulla recipe which dissolves in your mouth. Semolina rasgulla recipe-

material

Semolina – 1 cup

Desi Ghee – 2 Tbsp

Milk – 1 large bowl

Sugar – 3 tablespoons

Finely chopped dry fruits – half a cup

Water – as per need

Finely chopped pistachios – 1 tsp

A pinch of saffron

Method

To make semolina rasgulla recipe, first of all, put milk and sugar in a big pot and keep it to heat on low heat.

After this, add semolina to the milk and cook it until it thickens, remembering that there are no lumps in the mixture.

Now after the mixture is thick, that is, keep it aside to cool down a bit.

After this, apply ghee on the hands, take the mixture of semolina and milk in the hands and make a round shape, press the middle and fill the dry fruits, and then make a round shape of rasgulla, closing it from all sides.

Now add water and sugar in a pan and cook on low heat till it boils.

After this, put the pre-made rasgullas in sugar syrup and keep it for 3-5 minutes. Then by which rasgulla can absorb sugar syrup.

Now take semolina rasgullas in a bowl and garnish them with pre-chopped pistachios and saffron threads and keep them in the fridge to cool for 1-2 hours.

– Your semolina rasgulla is ready.

