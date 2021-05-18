Soon the cheapest smartphone will be launched in India, know what are the features

OPPO has launched its new A series smartphone A53s (Oppo A53s) in India. This phone of the company is 5G and its special feature is that it is available in the budget range of less than Rs 15,000. The company has launched this phone in 2 storage variants 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB storage variants. The phone’s 6GB + 128GB model has been priced at Rs 14,990 and the 8GB + 128GB model has been priced at Rs 16,990. Both variants of PHONE are scheduled to be made available for sale on Flipkart from 2 May to 12 noon.

The Oppo A53S5G phone also has a 7.5-inch HD + display with a refresh rate of 40Hz. According to the company, the peak brightness of the phone is 480 nits. This phone works on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11. The phone is getting up to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

It uses the Mali G57 MC2 GPU for graphics with MediaTek Dimension 700 SoC for speed and multitasking. The phone also has a side mount fingerprint sensor for security.

Triple camera in the phone: On the back panel of Oppo A53s 5G smartphone, 3 rear cameras are available as a camera. It also has a 13MP primary camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth camera sensor. At the same time, an 8MP camera sensor has been given in the front of the phone for selfie. Let us know that both the primary camera and the front camera in the rear can record full HD video at 30fps.