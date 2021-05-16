Sooners Fall as Tech Evens Series – University of Oklahoma – Soonersports.com

LATEST

Sooners Fall as Tech Evens Series – University of Oklahoma

NORMAN – Tyler Hardman went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Kendall Pettis notched two hits and scored two runs, but the Oklahoma baseball team fell to No. 7 Texas Tech 15-2 Saturday afternoon at L. Dale Mitchell Park.
 
The Sooners (25-24, 9-11 Big 12) and Red Raiders (32-12, 11-9 Big 12) play a rubber game at 3 p.m. Sunday at Mitchell Park. The game time was moved back one hour from the originally scheduled 2 p.m. start due to the forecast of inclement weather in the early part of the day. Tickets remain available for the series finale.
 
Oklahoma will honor its seniors and graduating student-athletes in a pregame ceremony, scheduled to begin at approximately 2:35 p.m.
 
Pettis, who went 2 for 3 with a walk, hit a leadoff single in the fifth inning and scored on a two-out base hit through the left side by Hardman. Pettis also started the seventh inning with a double and scored on Hardman’s double into the left field corner. Second baseman Conor McKenna also went 2 for 4 with a single and a double for the Sooners.
 
Texas Tech did most of their damage with two six-run innings, and grand slams by Dru Baker in the third and Cal Conley in the seventh. TTU scored single runs in the first, second and fifth innings. Baker also hit two RBI singles and drove in six runs in the game. Dillon Carter hit a two-run double in the third inning and finished with three hits and two RBIs.
 
Braden Carmichael (6-2) took the loss while Tech starter Micah Dallas (3-2) earned the win. Carson Atwood pitched two scoreless frames at the end of the game for OU.

