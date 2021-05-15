Sooners Walk Off Tech to Open Series – University of Oklahoma – Soonersports.com

Next Game: Texas Tech 5/15/2021 | 2 p.m. Bally Sports OK KREF 1400 AM/99.3FM

NORMAN – Justin Mitchell tripled and scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 10th inning as Oklahoma defeated No. 7 Texas Tech 9-8 to open the series Friday night at L. Dale Mitchell Park.

Mitchell went 3 for 4, also driving in a run on a perfect squeeze bunt that he beat out for a single. Jimmy Crooks hit his 10th home run of the season as part of a five-run fourth inning that gave the Sooners a 6-5. The Red Raiders led 4-0 after the first inning and 5-1 after the third.

Wild pitches produced each of Oklahoma’s last three runs. Brandon Zaragoza doubled and scored on a wild pitch in the fifth inning to extend OU’s lead to 7-5. Jace Bohrofen singled in the seventh inning and moved around to score on a wild pitch in the seventh, giving the Sooners an 8-7 lead. TTU tied the game with a two-run home run in the sixth inning and again with a solo homer in the top of the eighth.

Wyatt Olds (4-5) earned the win with three relief innings. He struck out six batters and retired the last seven he faced. Luke Taggart struck out the side in the seventh inning after relieving OU starter Jason Ruffcorn , who notched nine punch outs in 6.0 frames. Oklahoma pitchers totaled 18 strikeouts in the game.

Complete recap to come.