ENTERTAINMENT

Sooraj Thapar admitted to a hospital in Goregaon after testing positive for COVID-19

Telly Updates

Actor Sooraj Thapar, who known for his role in the TV show Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani, has been admitted to a hospital in Goregaon after he tested positive for the virus. According to a report the actor started feeling feverish after returning from Goa with the team of Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani on Friday. He later developed a high fever after reaching home and had to be hospitalized.

According to a family friend, “When his fever shot up, his family felt it was best to admit him. Getting a bed wasn’t easy, but after a bit of running around, they finally found a bed in a hospital in Goregaon.” The friend added, “His condition is stable right now. Contrary to reports, he is not in ICU. The entire hospital is small and has few beds. Hopefully, he will get well soon.”

We wish Sooraj a speedy recovery.

Swapnil

Namaste, I am a Blogger and a Voice Artist. Born with a flair to play with words, I invigorate feelings through thoughts, woven with words for the world to imbibe.

Related Items:

Most Popular

65
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
41
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
32
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
24
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
18
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
17
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
16
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
16
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
16
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
16
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top