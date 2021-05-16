Soorya and Remya evicted This week!

The most controversial and sensational TV reality show Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 is back with another episode on 16th May 2021. This reality show has completed its 13 weeks successfully and by the end of today’s episode, the show will get the name of another eliminated contestants of this season. BBMS3 has another level of fan base and the show is highly watched by the audiences. The show also provides full entertainment to its audiences and the contestants are also leave no chances of appearing in the limelight. The effect of lockdown makes the show a highly watched reality show as all elements are present on the same platform.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Elimination

The makers of the show are making the show more interesting and entertaining to watch and the contestants are also trying the getting the attention of their fans and the viewers in order to save their place in the BB house. The most entertaining tasks will be seen in today’s episode with the announcement of the elimination of one more contestant. This show is all about the surprises and the twists which make the show different from other reality shows.

As the show covered 13 weeks so far which means the show is going tough in the upcoming days and the contestants need to try hard in order to be a part of this show. Today’s episode will bring a positive vibe after so long as many unforeseen events were taking place. As there was no elimination has happened last week and its give relaxation to the nominated contestants but this time one contestant will going to leave the show.

The contestants whose name are in the nomination list are as follow:-

Soorya

Sai

Ramzan Rithu

Remya

Manikuttan

The two names which are in the bottom line of the eviction are Remya and Soorya. As per the sources, one of these contestants will be going to leave the show today and their dream to see as the winner of this season will break. Another news is coming out from the set of the show that some crew members have tested positive from this ongoing deadly pandemic which led to stop the shooting of the reality show in upcoming days but today’s eviction will surely go to happen and one will be going home today. We will see today’s who is getting eliminated and to know this thing just watch today’s episode of “Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3” on Asianet at 9:00 PM and stay tuned with us for more such updates.