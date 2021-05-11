Soorya Requests To Quit The Show







Hello, all the entertainment lovers, the ongoing season of Bigg Boss Malayalam is doing wonders on the small screen with its immense drama. The most popular reality celebrity show is at its peak of engagement. The show is running in its 13th week and in the previous weeks, we saw that Manikuttan walked away from the house. Later, another strong contestant Dimple also walked away from the due to the untimely demise of her father. But according to the latest reports, Dimple is coming back to the house and all the members of the house are cheered with the news of her returning.

Most lately, another contestant of house Soorya Menon got sentimental in the house and asked Mohanlal to quit the show in between. In the latest episode of the show, Mohanlal asks Soorya why she wants to quit the show in the midway. On this Soorya replies that she is feeling like that the time of termination has come. She also says that she thinks that she has to quit now. She shares when last time I burst out of tears, I rushed to the washroom so no one could allege me for sobbing in front of the camera.

Well, later, Mohanlal asked if she really wants to quit the show. On, this Soorya says that she doesn’t know whether she wants to stay here quit the show. Next, the host comforts her and suggests hone her performance in the house. He also told her that the competition is enhancing with each day passing and you have to be a strong contender instead of underestimating yourself. Soorya agrees with the host and assures her that she will try to improvise her game.

Well, this issue had been raised in the previous conference when Soorya was alleged other contenders for body shaming. This matter later stretched when other members of the house deny the allegation. After that Soorya apologised to all the contenders for alleging them and pleads with Bigg Boss to allow her to quit the game. She says that she doesn’t way to involve in this game anymore.

She further says that she would like to quit the game and requests Bigg Boss to call her in the confession room. Get the complete episode of the show on Asianet at 9:30 PM from Monday to Friday and at 9 PM on Saturday and Sunday. Stay in the loop with Social Telecast for further information regarding Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3.