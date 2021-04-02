Sooryavanshi Movie Release Date, Cast, Plot, and the Latest News – The Miracle Time

ENTERTAINMENT

Sooryavanshi Movie Release Date, Cast, Plot, and the Latest News

Sooryavanshi


Sooryavanshi Movie Release Date, Cast, Plot, and the Latest News.

In the film Sooryavanshi, There are some terrorists, and they are planning to attack Mumbai. So, the chief officer of the Anti-Terrorism Squad of Mumbai – DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, joins with DCP Bajirao Singham and Inspector Sangram Bhalero to stop that attack. The film Sooryavanshi will include breathtaking actions.

The film Sooryavanshi was about to release on 24th March 2020, but it was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The shooting of the film Sooryavanshi was started on 6th May 2019, and it was completed on 30th November 2019.

Sooryavanshi Movie Release Date

The cast members of the film Sooryavanshi includes Akshay Kumar as DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, Katrina Kaif as Aditi Sooryavanshi, Ajay Devgan as DCP Bajirao Singham, Ranveer Singh as Inspector Sangram “Simmba” Bhalerao, Javed Jaffrey, Jackie Shroff as Lashkar Khan, Niharica Raizada as Tara, Abhimanyu Singh as Vinod Thapar, and Gulshan Grover as Usmani.

It also includes Rajendra Gupta as Naem Khan, Mrunal Jain, Vivan Bhatena, Sikander Kher, Nikitin Dheer, and Kumud Mishra.

It was directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty, and Apoorva Mehta.

It was written by Farhad Samji, Sanchit Bendre, and Vidhi Ghodgadnkar. Yunus Sajawal did the screenplay in the film Sooryavanshi. Rohit Shetty gave the story of the film Sooryavanshi.

Amar Mohile and S. Thaman gave the background score, and the songs in the film Sooryavanshi were given by Tanishk Bagchi, Lijo George – DJ Chetas, and JAM8.

Jomon T. John did the cinematography, and Bunty Nagi completed the editing of the film Sooryavanshi. The film Sooryavanshi was made under Reliance Entertainment, Rohit Shetty Picturez, Dharma Productions, and Cape of Good Films.

Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures distributed it. The film Sooryavanshi is set to be released on 30th April 2021.

Let’s watch the trailer of the upcoming Indian action film Sooryavanshi.

