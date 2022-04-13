Sophie Lancaster, mother of slain Goth, dies in hospital

Sophie Lancaster, the mother of slain goths, has died, announced the charity she founded in her daughter’s name.

Sylvia Lancaster, who founded the Sophie Lancaster Foundation in memory of her daughter, died suddenly on Tuesday at Blackburn Hospital, said a statement on Facebook.

Ms. Lancaster’s daughter was 20 when she was lynched by a drunk teenager in a park in Bakup, Lancashire in 2007.

The gang turns on her and her boyfriend, 21-year-old Rob Maltby, who survived the attack due to their alternate appearance.

Miss Lancaster was kicked and stamped as she nursed the injured Mr Maltby.

Sophie Lancaster died in 2007 after being attacked (Lancashire Police/PA) (PA Media)

The two fell into a coma but Miss Lancaster, a gap year student, never regained consciousness and…