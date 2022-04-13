Sophie Lancaster, mother of slain Goth, dies in hospital

The mother of slain goth Sophie Lancaster has died, the charity founded by her has announced.
Sylvia Lancaster, who founded the Sophie Lancaster Foundation in memory of her daughter, died Tuesday at Blackburn Hospital, the charity said in a statement on Facebook.
Ms Lancaster’s daughter was 20 when she was raised by a drunk teenager in a park in Bakup, Lancashire, in 2007.
The gang turns on her and her boyfriend, 21-year-old Rob Maltby, who survived the attack due to their alternate appearance.
Miss Lancaster was kicked and stamped as she nursed the injured Mr Maltby.
The two fell into a coma but Miss Lancaster, a gap-year student, never regained consciousness and died 13 days later in the hospital.

