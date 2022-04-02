Sophie Monk marries fiancé Joshua Gross

Sophie Monk has finally finished her storybook.

The unlucky in love television host, who once resorted to a search for ‘The One’ on The Bachelorette, has walked down the aisle with her fiancée, Joshua Gross.

The Love Island Australia host, 42, and her neurosurgical robotics consultant Beau, 41, exchanged vows in March at their Central Coast, NSW home, after eloping together – not inviting any guests because they just shared their vows. was married for

The bride and groom appear on this week’s cover stellar magazine, With Sophie absolutely glowing in a fitted ivory gown with a sweetheart neckline.