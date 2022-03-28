Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas pose at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in their first public appearance since a second pregnancy. View Photos | Hollywood

Actress Sophie Turner and her husband, singer Joe Jonas, appeared together at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party after the Academy Awards on Sunday night. This is the couple’s first public appearance at a major Hollywood event before welcoming their second child together. (Also Read | Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting second child, the actor was spotted with a baby bump. See pics)

For the Oscars event, Sophie wore a long-sleeved red gown in which her baby bump was visible. She tied her hair back in a ponytail and wore big earrings. She posed next to Joe Jonas, who chose a black blazer with white detailing over a black T-shirt and matching pants. He was wearing a silver chain and black nail polish.

The couple posed for pictures as they held each other and smiled for the camera. They were also seen…