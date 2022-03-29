Sophie Turner attends Oscars party amid pregnancy

1/5

Sophie Turner attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party on Sunday. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | license photo

March 28 (UPI) — Sophie Turner walked the red carpet on Sunday amid her pregnancy. The 26-year-old actress and her husband, Joe Jonas, attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party following news that they are expecting their second child.

Turner showed off her baby bump in a high-neck red dress, while Jonas wore a black suit with rhinestone detailing.

Turner and Jonas married in May 2019 and have a 20-month-old daughter, Willa. Entertainment Tonight confirmed this month that the couple is expecting another child.

“Sophie and Joe are overjoyed to learn that they are expecting another child,” a source said. “They both have siblings and they didn’t want their daughter…