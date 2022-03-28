Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas make glamorous appearance at 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar bash

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, who are currently expecting their second child, stunned fans as they appeared on the red carpet of the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held on Sunday.

The Game of Thrones diva and runaway singer made jaws drop with her stunning appearance at the star-studded event.

Flaunting her growing baby bump, Turner, 26, turned heads with her gorgeous sartorial statement – ​​a billowing red Louis Vuitton gown with long sleeves.

On the hand, Jonas looked handsome in a classic black suit with white detailing. Just have a look.





Ahead of the 2022 Oscars bash, Jonas and Turner made their glamorous appearance at Louis Vuitton’s show during Paris Fashion Week on March 7, their second…