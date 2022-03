Soprano continues to be children’s favorite figure

According to “Le Journal de Mickey”, the rapper soprano is the children’s favorite personality for the third year in a row. He is followed by YouTuber Michou and footballer Kylian Mbappe.

According to Le Journal de Mickey’s annual Ipsos poll, which hit newsstands Wednesday, the singer soprano remains the favorite personality of 7-14 year olds for the third year in a row, ahead of YouTuber Michou, who climbed the second straight.

By his real name Miguel Mattioli, 20-year-old Michou is the first YouTuber to appear in this ranking. With over 7 million subscribers, the young man from Hauts-de-France became known with his humorous videos of the Fortnite video game. He also participated in the show dance with the stars on TF1.

Footballer Kylian Mbapp√© completed the podium ahead of astronaut Thomas Pesquet, goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, comedian Jean-Paul Rouve and magician Eric Antoine. pair…