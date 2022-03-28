Soprano continues to be children’s favorite figure

According to “Le Journal de Mickey”, the rapper soprano is the children’s favorite personality for the third year in a row. He is followed by YouTuber Michou and footballer Kylian Mbappe.

According to Le Journal de Mickey’s annual Ipsos poll, which hit newsstands Wednesday, the singer soprano remains the favorite personality of 7-14 year olds for the third year in a row, ahead of YouTuber Michou, who climbed the second straight.

By his real name Miguel Mattioli, 20-year-old Michou is the first YouTuber to appear in this ranking. With over 7 million subscribers, the young man from Hauts-de-France became known with his humorous videos of the Fortnite video game. He also participated in the show dance with the stars on TF1.

Footballer Kylian Mbappé completed the podium ahead of astronaut Thomas Pesquet, goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, comedian Jean-Paul Rouve and magician Eric Antoine. pair…