‘Sopranos’ and ‘Goodfellas’ star Paul Hermann dies at 76

Brooklyn-born gangster film legend Paul Hermann, who appeared in “The Sopranos” and “Goodfellas,” died Tuesday on his 76th birthday.

The cause of death has not been disclosed.

His death was confirmed by Michael Imperioli, a former partner of the “Sopranos”, who described Hermann as in an instagram post As in “just a great friend”.

“A first-class storyteller and racontour and one hell of an actor… Paulie has been away from me over the years and I’m glad we got to spend some time together before he left,” said Imperioli, who starred in Christopher Moltisanti. The role was written in the hit HBO series, Poignant Tribute.

“I will miss him. Lots of love to his family, friends and community of actors and filmmakers.”

Herman was…