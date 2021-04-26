Sorana Cirstea Wins First WTA Title In Istanbul Open After 13 Years Highlights Full Match & Scoreboard

Finally, an 18-year-old Sorana Cristea has been won the Tennis Championship after a long wait. She is the singles champion o the WTA, by defeating a top player Elise Mertens 6-1, 7-6(3) by winning a second career title at TEB BNP Paribas Tennis Chamionship in Istanbul on Sunday. Cristea won this title second time as when she was 18 years old she won her first WTA singles title in the year 2008 in Tashkent.

Soran got the chance to win this title after 13 years, she completed this event in 100 minutes victory over world number 17 Mertens.

“I’m super happy and blessed to have this trophy in my hands, as I have waited for this moment for so long and it is something which is beyond my expectation while I got this owner twice”, said Cristea in the trophy ceremony.

Cristea was at the 67th ranked and she registered a trophy without losing a single set in the entre week and even improved to 3-0 to the opponent Mertens in the breezy overcast conditions. Mertens serves five times and Christea broke it consecutively, later won the stellar 70 percent.

Cfristea sets her third Top 20 wins in this season and this has become a resurgent year for the former Top 25 players. To reach her feet WTA quarterfinal, she has to wait for 16 months and finally reaches in 17th month at the Grampians Trophy in Melbourne, later she reached the third round of the Australian Open. She was dominant during the opening frame, which was resulted in a curse for other players. Cristea got help from her nine winners when she had one set lead after 28 minutes.

Whereas in her second set she had to face more challenges but later she grabbed good points and the Mertens end that game with a double fault due to the pressure.

She didn’t even drop a set in the entire week in Istanbul which leads to her win. She played tremendously as the statics of the game showing it clear. Her strategies in the game were well planned and executed as well. If we analyse the data of her game then she actually deserves to hold a trophy in her hand.