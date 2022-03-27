Sorry England succumbed to inevitable series loss in West Indies

England’s ailing Test team began another dark day, ending their winless winter with a loss in the West Indies.

The result was a foregone conclusion when the teams emerged on the fourth morning in Grenada, with the hosts putting their formidable opponents out of their misery by 10 wickets.

Set 28 to win the third Test and a 1-0 series win, they needed only 29 balls to continue their proud home record in this fixture.

England has left these islands victorious only once since 1968, but the wider problems are more serious and more…