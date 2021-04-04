ENTERTAINMENT

SOU vs BUR Live Score Premier League Dream11 Prediction Lineup Team Squad & Preview

SOU vs BUR

In the upcoming match of Premier League 2021, we are going to see the team Southampton competing in this match on Sunday. The team that will face-off SOU in this upcoming combat will be Burnley. The venue St. Mary’s Stadium is going to host this combat on April 04, starting the face-off at 04:30 PM IST.

Southampton vs Burnley Preview

Currently, the team Southampton is positioned at the 14t spot in the league table while Burnley at the 15th spot having 33 points each in their team’s account. As of now, Southampton has played total 29 matches, in which they have won only nine games and have six draw matches. On the other hand, the team Burnley has also taken part in total 29 matches, winning total 8 points and have nine draw matches as well. The previous match of the team Southampton was a victory which they have played against Bournemouth and won by 3-0 scores. On the other hand, Burnley also won their last match against Everton by 2-1 scores.

SOU vs BUR Team Squads

Southampton Squads

Nathan Redmond, Alex McCarthy, Jake Hesketh, Sofiane Boufal, Stuart Armstrong, Jannik Vestergaard, Sam McQueen, Jack Rose, Shane Long, Angus Gunn, Jack Stephens, James Ward-Prowse, Pierre Hojbjerg, Moussa Djenepo, Nathan Tella, William Smallbone, Kyle Walker-Peters, Jan Bednarek, Kevin Danso, Yan Valery, Harrison Reed, Oriol Romeu, Michael Obafemi, Che Adams, Ryan Bertrand, Danny Ings

Burnley Squads

Joe Hart, Nick Pope, Adam Legzdins, Johann Gudmundsson, Jeff Hendrick, Josh Brownhill,Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Jay Rodriguez, Ben Mee, James Tarkowski, Ben Gibson, Erik Pieters, Kevin Long, Matthew Lowton, Phil Bardsley, Charlie Taylor, Joel Senior, Ali Koiki, Aaron Lennon, Ashley Westwood, Jack Cork, Mace Goodridge, Ashley Barnes, Chris Wood, Matej Vydra, Robbie Brady, Dwight McNeil

Probable Playing 11

Team SOU: Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand, McCarthy, Ings, Adams, Djenepo, Walker-Peters, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Redmond

Team BUR: Bardsley, Brownhill, McNeil, Pope, Gudmundsson, Westwood, Rodriguez, Wood, Tarkowski, Taylor, Long

Key Players & Winner Prediction

The team Southampton (SOU) has some scoring players in their squads who are worth considering for this upcoming match. These players consist of Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand, Walker-Peters, and McCarthy. On the other hand, the team Burnley (BUR) list of key players includes Bardsley, Pope, Tarkowski, Taylor, and Long. Talking about the recent form of SOU and BUR, the team Southampton has won only two matches out of their last five games. The current form of the team SOU is W L L W L.

Meanwhile, the team Burnley in their previous five matches has gained only one victory and their current form is W D D L D. In their last five encounters against each other, the team BUR has gained success in two matches while SOU won only one match. The remaining two matches were draw games.   As of now, SOU and BUR are on the same graph, however, Southampton has a lead over Burnley in this on-going competition. Therefore, the winning chances of SOU is more likely than the BUR in this upcoming match.

