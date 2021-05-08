Soul forever? #Riansh FF..part 2 …by Aayu

Hello everyone.. back with the second part…

I was very happy.. from the response on the first part…

Do the same in this one also…

Episode starts…

An accident occurred..A truck at full speed came an thuddddd!!!!!

A lady was seen lying in the road blood all over..

She was in pain.. chanting one thing pls save my baby..

Yes she was 7 months pregnant…

A man rushed to her.. descending from his car..all panicked…

He rushed to her..

Man:- Anupriya… nothing will happen to you..I am here na…he picked her..and rushed to the hospital…he was tensed all sweating..his lips were moving only chanting prayers..

When doctor came..

Doctor:- Mr.sharma I am really sorry we couldn’t save your wife.but somehow your baby is fit and fine…she is weak but fine…It was a miracle that she got safe..

Mr.sharma:-What no Anupriya !! She should be alright I don’t want any child but I want my wife..

He was shattered his wife was dead..he couldn’t accept her daughter..

He was somehow happy but can’t show…

Years passed..her daughter’s care were taken by many servants…but he didn’t touch his daughter once….He thought because of his daughter his wife is not with him..

………..*****…………

Snow was all there a seven year girl neatly dressed in high pony tails.. running around the garden.. singing her favourite poem..with a bright and cute smile..

When she came across a man…

Girl:- Papa I want to ask something in my school all my friends live with their mothers..I want to ask where is my mother?

Man:- I don’t have time to answer your stupid question..mala(servent) take Riddhima away from me..

Riddhima:- Why away..all my friend’s father love thier daughter so much..you are so rude..I will complain my mother if I will find her..

Man:- (lossing his temper)how will you find her..where will you find her..you killed her..you killed my wife.. stupid creature..

This was enough for a seven year girl..to cry..his father’s Harsh words were percing her heart..

………….*********…………

Mr. Sharma left from there and settled his business in mumbai and went there..he never returned to see her daughter once..he send her money..lots of money..but a daughter wants care from her mother, father..but she was getting it from servants she was happy..that she is getting it..she understood her fate and never complained..

She made many friends..she was a chirpy girl always there to help..Her best friend parita her sister her mother her companion and her partner in crime was her last hope to live..she has many dreams..to fulfill..to serve for those who are not able to come over from there pain…

She was like an angel…ready to heal everyone’s pain..

……….*****……….

(Yes she was Riddhima Sharma daughter of Anupriya and Raj Sharma.. Anupriya died in a car accident..his father hate her..she was living in shimla in a huge bunglow..with many servants and her best friend Parita…thay were her family…She was a physiotherapist…and owner of little heart orphanage…she can feel there pain..she can feel the pain of being all alone living without parents..)

Parita was her best friend..born in a small town near shimla…she came Shimla for her higher studies..and met Riddhima…and now she lived there with Riddhima.

………********……….

It was a normal morning..

Both the besties were having breakfast..when Riddhima’s phone start buzzing..

Riddhima:- Hello uncle how are you…Is dad fine..?

Uncle:- Beta I am fine..a..c…t..u..a.ll..y… Raj is no more..he died..beta you have to come mumbai to wrap his business..afterall you are hier of all this..

Riddhima got biggest shock although she didn’t get care from his father..but he was her father..he was no more now..he was now orphan..

Tears were rolling down her cheeks..she lost her dad..whom she loves.a lot but could never Confess..

………..********…..…..

Parita who was listening music..remove her earpods and opened her eyes to see her best friend crying..

Parita:- Riddhu again.. don’t remember past.. focus on your present and future…how many times I have told you..only 6-7 minutes are left and we will be in mumbai..

Now wipe your tears sorry silent tears and be happy..

And if you will not I am going back to shimla… leaving you alone then you will call me pari pls come here I am missing you… (mimicking)

Both chuckled..

…….*******……..

They reached Mumbai..

Both went to the apartment given by her uncle…

They had their dinner and go to their respective rooms..as both were tired…

Riddhima’s room

Riddhima: –

That man…..

To be countinued…..

Wanna know what happened when Riddhu helped that man..

Who was he??

Wanna seek in her thoughts??

Target 30+(puppy face)Do complete it…

Stay tuned…

Take care Bye…

The post Soul forever? #Riansh FF..part 2 …by Aayu appeared first on Telly Updates.