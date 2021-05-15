Soul forever? #Riansh FF..part 5…by Aayu🥀

Hello everyone….

I guess I am super late…sorry for that…

So I think you all are confused..and curious about the track..I will try to clear…

Episodes start….

) Parita was lying on the bed…with many machines attached…(I am sorry Pari..but don’t worry I will not kill her…

When Riddhima entered..

Riddhima:- Parita you fool…see here and there you messed the room completely..

Who will clean this mess..get up..or I will throw you out of my house …

She was crying…

W.h..y you ..l..e.ft me..why .. I hate you..you left your bestie when she needs you most..I am stuck… don’t worry nothing will happen…you know your Riddhu she can clean all the mess…

Jaane nahin denge tujhe

Jaane tujhe denge nahin

Jaane nahin denge tujhe

Jaane tujhe denge nahin

Chaahe tujhako rab bula le

Hum na rab se daranewaale

Raahon mein datake khade hai hum

Yaaron se najarein chura le

Chaahe kitana dum laga le

Jaane na tujhako aise denge hum

Jaane nahin denge tujhe

Jaane tujhe denge nahin

Do kadam ka yeh safar hai

Umrr chhoti si dagar hai

Ik kadam mein ladkhadaaya kyun

Sun le yaaron ki yeh baatein

Bitengi sab ghum ki raatein

Yaaron se rutha hai saale kyun

Jaane nahin denge tujhe

Jaane tujhe denge nahin

Jaane nahin denge tujhe

Jaane tujhe denge nahin

Maa ne khat mein kya likha tha

Jiye tu jug jug yeh kahaan tha

Chaar pal bhi ji na paaya tu

Yaaron se najarein mila le

I bear tu muskura de

Jaane nahin denge tujhe

Jaane tujhe denge nahin…

Bare this song ) (My ninja teqnique to increase words in small EpisodeBare this song

Riddhima:- Pari wake up I am waiting for you downstairs

..come fast today I asked kaka to make you favourite breakfast…and I don’t believe that you will miss your breakfast enjoying snow outside..in Shimla after three days…

Wiping her tears she went downstairs…

Scene shifts to VR Enterprises..

Vansh:- Angre Book flight tickets for Shimla..

How dare she go..instead of my warning..

Now she has to face VR wrath…

Angre: – yes bhai

But dadi..

Vansh:- I asked Siya to arrange a nurse for her….she will take care of her…

Author’s note..

Vansh’s dadi is a heart patient..she lives with Vansh at VR mansion..

Siya is Vansh’s sister who is married….

Scene shifts..

Man:- So everything is according to our plan..we have already killed Raj Sharma noe it’s time for that bastard VR..

Be ready..you are not going Shimal you are going towards your death…

):- yes boss our step one is completed… waiting for VR to step Shimla then we will execute our step 2.. P.A of man(I am not having names):- yes boss our step one is completed… waiting for VR to step Shimla then we will execute our step 2..

Man:- Good…what about that girl…

P.A :- She is in coma don’t worry…No obstacles in our path…

To be countinued…

What happened..

Who is now this new entry..

Why Vansh is going Shimal.

And how parita and Riddhima are in Shimla…

