Soulmates: A Kaira FF: Episode 1

This story is of 4 friends Naira, Kiya, Kartik and Zee. They have been in same school and college. Their families are friend. With college getting over, they are sad and sitting in the canteen. Kiya says guys I can’t believe it’s going to be over, I wanna do post graduation together too. Naira says me too but will we be together? Kiya says only the mails from the college will tell. Kartik says if not in the same college we should atleast be in same place. Zee says I want to get out of Delhi now, so many years here, need some change. Kiya says wow babe that’s your priority? Zee says you were a nice girlfriend when we started our relationship a year back. Kiya says same to you. Kartik and Naira ask them to chill as you both look cute when you are lovey dovey type. They leave for home. Naira tells her parents that it’s their last week in college. Akshara and Naitik console her and ask her to look at her bright future. Here, Kartik tells Manish and Suwarna about last week of college. Manish asks Suwarna to bring some snacks for Kartik. Manish asks Kartik if she proposed to Naira yet? Kartik says what are you saying? Kartik gets nervous. Manish says don’t you remember.

Flashback is shown where Kartik is bit drunk and shares with Manish how he loves Naira and adores her. Flashback ends. Manish says I am such a cool dad making you talk about your feelings to Kartik. Kartik says but what if we start from a long distance relationship. Manish says chill it won’t be an issue for two people who love each other. Suwarna comes back with food. They all eat while Kartik wonders what should he do about his feelings.

Naira dances and is happy. Akshara brings snacks for her. Akshara says so what’s going on in college, it has been 3 years but still you haven’t got feelings for someone? Naira says what mom again the same topic? My kind of guys and love stories are so rare. Akshara says what’s your type? Naira says I don’t want to seek someone just for being in relationship, I feel we should have a pure form of connection first. Akshara says see we are a frank family even Gayu lived with her husband in college days , but we like to be informed about thw guy so that atleast we can know if the guy is right. Naira says don’t worry I will always keep you updated. Naira thinks I want something very old school romance type, I like Zee and Kiya’s love story but sometimes they are so PDA. Naira prays in her heart for her love of life to enter her life soon. Next day, on their whatsapp group they get a text from Kiya. Naira worries seeing it and Kartik says oh god really? It’s a text from Kiya saying how today, Kiya and Zee are making a dinner plans with their parents. Naira thinks another wedding on the way soon now. Naira thinks I am so happy for my friends, but I also want something so beautiful like them. Naira gets ready for college and goes.

In the college, Zee and Kartik meet, Kartik teases Zee. Kartik says so finally inlaws time? Are you prepared for the questions from the in laws. They laugh. Kiya comes looking serious and says Zee my parents have some demands. Zee worries looking Liya so serious. Zee stumbles and says What is happening? Kiya and Kartik start laughing seeing Zee so nervous. Turns out they were just pulling his leg. Kiya says Kartik when will we get time to tease youu. Kartik thinks god you oy answer now! Zee brings Kartik out of his thoughts saying what about that family friend of yours. Kiya says oh yess Gunjan. Kartik says oh please guys! Kiya says it’s so clear she loves youu. Zee says and Suwarna aunty loves her too. Zee and Kiya do high five. Kartik says I don’t like her guys, come on. In the break time, Kiya and Zee hug each other in college garden sharing their happiness. Naira is in the hallways ans in deep thoughts. She collides with Kartik. Kartik asks her why is she so absent minded. Naira says nothing just thinking about college. Kartik says for today leave the worry let’s be part in today’s event. Naira’s jhoomka falls and Kartik goes down to pick it. While picking it up Kartik gives the jhumka in one knee. Kiya and Zee see it and come running happily towards them. Kiya says oh god! You guys too. Kartik and Naira have no idea. Zee says perfect then two weddings. Naira says how come two? Kiya says you and Kartik. Kartik and Naira look at each other cluelessly. Zee says don’t act so dumb you both, we saw Kartik proposing you. Naira and Kartik laugh. Naira says my jhumka fell so Kartik was just giving me that. Kartik also pretends to laugh but in his mind thinks hopefully soon it will happen for real. He imagines a romantic set up with heart shapped balloons and ribbons. Kartik proposing to Naira. Kartik comes out of dream when Naira holds his hand to take support while she set her sandals right. Kartik adores her. All four leave for Kiya and Zee’s home for preparations.

At Kiya’s home, her mom makes her ready in traditional outfit. Naira helps Kiya. Here, at Zee’s home everyone teases Zee how curious he is. Zee’s dad says love and all is okay but marriage will happen only when you do your post graduation. Here, even Kiya’s mom says the same thing. Soon, both the families meet ans blend in. Kiya, Zee, Naira and Kartik go to terrace to celebrate. Kiya asks Naira and Kartik to grab beers too. Naira says I don’t. Kartik says after last time I promised myself I can’t touch alcohol. Naira and Kartik drink normal juice. They all dance and celebrate. Naira decides to stay with Kiya for a night stay while the boys leave. At night, Kiya says Naira do you remember we both made albums on thier wedding preparations. Naira says yes at that time it was such a big achievement. Kiya says Naira I know what you are thinking. Naira says I am thinking nothing. Kiya says you will get your partner soon. Naira says I hope so too. Kiya says next phase will bring in lot’s of new people in our lives so surely it will bring love phase into your life. They both sleep.

To be continued..

In the upcoming episodes, all four of them get mails regarding post graduation college selection. Naira dances around Kartik with happiness. Kartik adores her romantically.

