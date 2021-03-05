LATEST

“Soundboard for ideas”: Williams wants Jenson Button to reveal his ‘war stories’ game as senior advisor

“Sound Board for Ideas”: Williams Racing owners Josh Capito and Simon Roberts want Jenson Button to reveal his ‘war stories’ in the role of George Russell and Nicholas Latifi as senior advisers this season.

Jenson Button, the 2009 F1 champion, made his debut in the game with Williams. And, as such, it was only natural when it was announced that the Britain is returning to the team as a consultant.

Jenson Button to share war stories with Williams Racing

Team chief Simon Roberts is very excited to have him on board and looks forward to learning from him, for himself, and for his team. He is also eager to share his “war stories” with George Russell and Nicholas Latifi.

“Obviously, we are talking with him and he is supporting us in many ways, from a holistic F1 business point of view and supporting the board and senior management team. But once we get racing and he gets some time, he can come and help. His x-race engineer is [Dave Robson] We have a really good relationship with you.

“So we’re really keen to get him in the garage, expand something and do what he does best, just talking with us, being a sounding board for ideas and the best from our experience Is getting. I am sure the drivers will get to hear some good things from them and some war stories along the way. “

Buttons have a tremendous experience in motorsport in the Super GT, WEC and Baja 1000 in general. He is also the owner of the team in the British GT and newer Extreme E Championship.

Read more: Jenson Button’s appointment to Williams worried George Russell

