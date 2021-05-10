ENTERTAINMENT

Sourav Ganguly gave good news to cricketers who are facing financial constraints, said – everyone will be given fees in June-July

Avatar

The corona virus has affected the sports, cricket has not remained untouched by this, due to the epidemic, the Ranji Trophy could not be held in India this year, as well as the junior level tournaments could not be held, it made money in front of hundreds of cricketers Tightness occurred In such a situation, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has given an important information.

Sourav Ganguly told the English sports website Sportstar that the corona cases are expected to reduce by October, with the corona ruining a lot of games and life, domestic players will be compensated in June-July. Under this, junior players, umpires and scorers will also be given their fees.

Due to increasing cases of Corona in the country, the BCCI had to suspend the Junior Inter State Tournament in late May, then for the second wave, the Under-16 and Under-23 tournaments had to be canceled as well, in April all the states were told that June – Under-19 tournament will be held in July but now it is also not likely.

