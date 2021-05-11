ENTERTAINMENT

Sourav Ganguly gave this big update regarding the remaining matches of IPL 2021, the complete IPL plan

Avatar

Due to Corona virus, the IPL has to be stopped midway, there are still 31 matches left in the IPL, BCCI had earlier said about the IPL to be held in September, but now BCCI boss Sourav Ganguly has directly ruled out Has given a statement on behalf of the remaining matches of Ganguly has said that the condition of Corona in India is not good, the players will be afraid to come to India, so the remaining matches of the IPL will not be held in India this season.

By the way, according to media reports, England, Sri Lanka, Australia and UAE are keen to organize the T20 league, the cricket board of these countries is in touch with the BCCI, to tell that the T20 World Cup is also organized this year. To be in India. In such a situation now that the IPL has been postponed, the crisis has also arisen over the organization of the T20 World Cup.


Explain that Indian Cricket Board President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jai Shah can go to England for the final of the World Test Championship to be played at Southampton from 18 June, Ganguly and England Cricket Board can also discuss the IPL by reaching England.

